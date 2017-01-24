Love it? Like it!

Babestation apologises to... Westport

by Gavan Reilly  24th Jan 2017  19:43
Today FM image

Mayo town's area code attracts unwanted calls

The operators of an adult TV station have apologised to the people of Westport after a mix-up involving phone numbers.

The British phone number for the TV channel 'Babestation' starts with the same numbers as Westport's Irish area code, 098.

It meant that Irish viewers, who tried to call the British number without using the proper international dialling code, were put through to households in the town in County Mayo instead.

Models who appear on the TV station are to visit the town on Thursday to bring their apology in person.

