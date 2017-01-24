Trump clings to claim of 3 million illegal votes

Claim is disputed by administrators and leaders

Donald Trump's spokesman says the President is sticking by claims that 3 million people voted illegally in his election.

Trump repeated his claim of 3 million illegal votes in a meeting with Congressional leaders.

The claim has been debunked by many fact-checkers, and even the Republicans' leader in Congress, Paul Ryan, disagrees with it.

The claim has also been dismissed by the association of Secretaries of State - the figures who personally oversee the conduct of elections in each of the 50 states.

But Sean Spicer says Trump does believe that over 2 per cent of the votes cast in his election were fraudulent: