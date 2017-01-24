Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

The Euromillions €88 Million Jackpot Has Been Won In Ireland

by Alison Healy  24th Jan 2017  21:32
Today FM image

One person is now €88 MILLION better off after scooping the Euromillions lotto jackpot this evening.

The draw is worth €88,587,275.00 in total.

Hang on a minute while we scramble to check our numbers.

The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 7, 17, 23, and the lucky stars were 3 and 8.

No word yet on where the lucky ticket was sold, but safe to say someone's life has just changed forever!

  • Today FM image

    Irish Lotto Website Crashes Following Jackpot Win

    Today FM image

    The Euromillions €88 Million Jackpot Has Been Won In Ireland

    Today FM image

    I have a Tribe #PlayIrishToday

    Today FM image

    Trump clings to claim of 3 million illegal votes

  • Today FM image

    Matthew McConaughey Joins Dermot & Dave To Show Off His Irish...

    Today FM image

    Having a bad day? Watch this!

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Oldest Cow Has Passed Away Aged 33

    Today FM image

    Ryanair defends controversial tweet

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos