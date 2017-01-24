The Euromillions €88 Million Jackpot Has Been Won In Ireland

Close
One person is now €88 MILLION better off after scooping the Euromillions lotto jackpot this evening.
The draw is worth €88,587,275.00 in total.
Hang on a minute while we scramble to check our numbers.
#EuroMillions results are in.— The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) January 24, 2017
Jackpot: €88,587,275
Winner: 1
Location: 🇮🇪#ShareTheDream pic.twitter.com/BQrbEZU0A4
The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 7, 17, 23, and the lucky stars were 3 and 8.
No word yet on where the lucky ticket was sold, but safe to say someone's life has just changed forever!