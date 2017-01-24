Trump clings to claim of 3...

The Euromillions €88 Million Jackpot Has Been Won In Ireland

One person is now €88 MILLION better off after scooping the Euromillions lotto jackpot this evening.

The draw is worth €88,587,275.00 in total.

Hang on a minute while we scramble to check our numbers.

The numbers drawn were 1, 5, 7, 17, 23, and the lucky stars were 3 and 8.

No word yet on where the lucky ticket was sold, but safe to say someone's life has just changed forever!