Irish Lotto Website Crashes Following Jackpot Win

File photo

Check your numbers... Now!

An Irish player has won tonight's EuroMillions jackpot.

The prize is worth over 88.5 million euro.

Lotto.ie has apparently crashed due to the high volume of players checking their numbers online.

Went to check my lotto because someone in Ireland just won 88 million and the website has crashed hahahahah pic.twitter.com/nbhWcSPzcS — New Year hu dis (@ShazBojangles) January 24, 2017

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23.

The Lucky Stars were 3 and 8.

Lotto Website is down.

Nothing that can't wait till tomorrow...except €88m! — El_Poderoso (@ronanodowd) January 24, 2017

The Irish player had the only winning ticket in the Europe-wide draw.

It is not known at this point where in the country the winning ticket was bought.

