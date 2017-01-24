Love it? Like it!

Irish Lotto Website Crashes Following Jackpot Win

by Today FM  24th Jan 2017  21:46
Today FM image

File photo

Check your numbers... Now!

An Irish player has won tonight's EuroMillions jackpot.

The prize is worth over 88.5 million euro.

Lotto.ie has apparently crashed due to the high volume of players checking their numbers online.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 17 and 23.

The Lucky Stars were 3 and 8.

The Irish player had the only winning ticket in the Europe-wide draw.

It is not known at this point where in the country the winning ticket was bought.

