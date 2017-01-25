Love it? Like it!

INMO Warns Industrial Action Is Likely To Go Ahead

by Kim Buckley  25th Jan 2017  06:25
Today FM image

Talks adjourned without agreement last night

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is warning it's likely to give the go ahead for industrial action unless there's a 'radical change' in the management approach to staffing.

Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission adjourned without agreement last night, and the group is accusing health service management of having no funded workforce plan to address the issue.

The INMO says its Executive Council will meet on Monday next week to consider the situation, and is pointing out 90 percent of its members recently voted in favour of taking industrial action over staffing, if necessary.

