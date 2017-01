Trump Expected To Clamp Down On Immigration Later.

He's also due to give more details on his border wall

The process which will allow a wall to be built along the US border with Mexico could start later.

Donald Trump's expected to sign several executive orders, with immigration controls among them.

The president's also not letting go of claims millions of undocumented immigrants voted illegally.

His press secretary Sean Spicer insists there is evidence - but couldn't provide reporters with any proof: