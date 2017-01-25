Love it? Like it!

Search continues for Irelands latest lotto multi millionaire

by Sinead Spain  25th Jan 2017  09:41
Today FM image

€88 million euro ticket sold in Ireland


The search is underway for Ireland's latest Lotto millionaire.

One lucky Irish winner scooped €88 million in last night's Europe-wide draw.

There are no details about the winner yet.  The National Lottery says it will give the person some time before revealing the shop where the winning ticket was sold and the details of when the ticket was purchased.<

These people have been telling us what they would do if they won 
 

