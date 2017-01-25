Love it? Like it!

Al Porter Revealed As Today FM's New Lunchtime Presenter

by Alison Healy  25th Jan 2017  12:40
Today FM image

This morning, Today FM announced a major new signing for its lunchtime show. 

Al Porter, one of Ireland’s most popular personalities, was revealed as the station’s newest presenter when he joined Dermot & Dave live in studio shortly after 11am. The exciting announcement was filmed live on the stations Facebook page.

The lunchtime hot seat became vacant when Today FM announced earlier this month that Dermot & Dave were to host a brand new show at mid mornings. It was only fitting then that the former lunchtime pair revealed their successor live on air.

A comedian, presenter, singer, writer and actor, Al was the youngest comedian ever to headline Dublin’s venue, Vicar Street in 2015 with his outrageous stand up and live band. He has just completed his 2016 comedy tour of Ireland Al Porter At Large: The Honeymoon Tour, including sold out nights in Dublin’s Vicar Street and Cork Opera House. 

Clearly thrilled to be joining the national station, Al commented: “Today is a huge day for me! I grew up listening to radio and anytime I’ve been into Today FM, whether it’s to talk to Ian, Matt or Dermot & Dave, who have been interviewing me since I was a kid, I’ve enjoyed each and every visit!

I’ve come to realise that it’s such a personal and intimate thing to have a relationship with listeners and over the past 12 months I think people have gotten to know me better. I brought people into my home at the end of last year and now I am looking forward to being in THEIR homes every day, not as a comedian but as a friend"

 

Having made his TV debut in 2013 aged 20, Al’s more recent TV appearances have revealed a more human, less showbiz side, a talented 23 year old from working class Dublin, who works hard, plays hard and has carved out a huge following at such a young age.   In 2016, Al  picked up the Rising Star award at the IFTAs.

Al has appeared at Vodafone Comedy Festival, Kilkenny Cat Laughs, Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit Festival and Body & Soul. His more recent appearance on BBC1 with Michael McIntyre won him a legion of fans across the water.

Al Porter will present lunchtimes on Today FM from Monday, 13th February.

 

