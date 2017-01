Bus Eireann facing insolvency if nothing is done

Acting CEO answers politicians' questions

Bus Eireann will be insolvent in a short period of time unless major changes are made to the company.



That's according to its acting CEO, Ray Hernan, who says it's not scaremongering to say that 2,600 jobs are at risk if nothing is done.





Enda Kenny says he hopes management and unions will resolve the commercial issues at the firm.



Juliette Gash reports;