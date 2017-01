Still no Government deal on...

Was The Winning Euromillions Ticket Sold In Cork?

Speculation is rife!

Its believed last nights winning Euromillions ticket was sold at a newsagents in Glounthaune in Cork.

The National Lottery has yet to confirm where and when the ticket for the €88 million jackpot was bought - but the champagne is on ice at Fitzpatricks in the village.

A syndicate of more than 30 people from a pharmaceutical company is thought to have purchased the ticket.

Kim Buckley has this report: