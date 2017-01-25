Still no Government deal on Stardust inquiry

Kenny says Commission must be merited by new evidence

Enda Kenny has said he is open to holding a new Commission of Investigation into the 1981 Stardust nightclub disaster.



But the Taoiseach says the inquiry can only be held if new evidence is brought forward to justify it.



The Dail is due to debate a new motion on the subject tonight, with the government still divided about whether to approve it.

Fine Gael has consistently rebuffed calls for inquiry, on the premise that there is not enough new evidence to justify one.

But junior minister Finian McGrath - who has the backing of transport minister Shane Ross, and represents the constituency where the fire happened - has consistently clamoured for an inquiry to be approved.

The families of the victims also say they have presented new evidence, which was not available at the time of the last inquiry in 2008 - and also allege that the 2008 inquiry, led by Paul Coffey SC, was censored.

Talks have been ongoing for almost a week between the two sides, with no agreement yet reached.

