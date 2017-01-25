Missing schoolboy found

Close
A 9 year old school boy reported missing in Dublin earlier today has been found safe and well.
In a post on social media Greenlane National School say the boy failed to attend school today - despite being dropped off nearby.
His schoolbag was later found on Sprindale Road which is around 3 kilometres away prompting concerns.
However the school has now confirmed he has been found safe and well.
UPDATE: CIAN HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE AND WELL THANK YOU.— Greenlanes N.S. (@GreenlanesNS) January 25, 2017