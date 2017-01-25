Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Missing schoolboy found

by Susan Keogh  25th Jan 2017  16:11
Today FM image

Appeal made after schoolbag found

A 9 year old school boy reported missing in Dublin earlier today has been found safe and well.

In a post on social media Greenlane National School say the boy failed to attend school today - despite being dropped off nearby.

His schoolbag was later found on Sprindale Road which is around 3 kilometres away prompting concerns.

However the school has now confirmed he has been found safe and well. 

 

 

 

Today FM Image

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Gardai remember colleague Adrian Donohoe

    Today FM image

    New inquiry to be held into Stardust evidence

    Today FM image

    You Have to See This Heartwarming Video

    Today FM image

    Irish fans rejoice as Robbie Brady moves closer to Premier...

  • Today FM image

    The Euromillions €88 Million Jackpot Has Been Won In Ireland

    Today FM image

    Having a bad day? Watch this!

    Today FM image

    This Irish Proposal Video Will Get You Through Wednesday

    Today FM image

    Was The Winning Euromillions Ticket Sold In Cork?

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos