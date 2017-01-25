New inquiry to be held into...

Missing schoolboy found

Appeal made after schoolbag found

A 9 year old school boy reported missing in Dublin earlier today has been found safe and well.

In a post on social media Greenlane National School say the boy failed to attend school today - despite being dropped off nearby.

His schoolbag was later found on Sprindale Road which is around 3 kilometres away prompting concerns.

However the school has now confirmed he has been found safe and well.