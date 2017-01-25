Love it? Like it!

Gardai remember colleague Adrian Donohoe

by Juliette Gash  25th Jan 2017  18:30
Renewed appeal for information made

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information on the 4th anniversary of Garda Adrian Donohoes death.

The 41 year old was killed during a robbery on Lordship Credit Union near Dundalk, Co Louth, on the morning of January 25th 2013.

 

 

Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan made this statement;

"As we mark the fourth anniversary of the brutal and senseless murder of our colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in the line of duty, An Garda Síochána is as determined as ever to bring those behind this horrific crime to justice.
Extensive inquiries continue to be carried out in this country and with our international partners including the PSNI. This is a highly complex investigation and it is important that as with all such investigations that we make sure we have every single detail right.
 
The investigation team in Dundalk has done incredible work and An Garda Síochána will continue its efforts in this vein until justice is done. 
 
We cannot do this alone, we still need the public’s help. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital. At this time, I would appeal to anyone with information on Adrian’s murder to come forward and help us with our enquiries. There are still people out there who know who the killers are. It is never too late to do the right thing. Any information provided will be treated sensitively.
 
Adrian was the epitome of all that is good about An Garda Síochána. In his professional and personal life he was dedicated to the community he served. Whether it was his work in Dundalk Garda Station or giving his time to coach underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA in Lordship, Adrian was always focused on helping and supporting others.
 
Today, our thoughts are with Caroline, the children, and all of Adrian’s extended family and friends.” 

Chief Superintendent Sean Ward gave some of the details of the investigation;

Anyone with information in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe should call the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Number on 1800 666 111.

 

 

 

 

 

