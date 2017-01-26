Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

They'll apologise to locals who received calls meant for the adult entertainment station

Models from Babestation are visiting Westport today, to apologise to locals who received calls meant for their company.

The adult entertainment workers from the UK are making the journey to Mayo after some viewers left out the international dialling code and mistakenly called residents in the town.

Prepare yourselves Ireland! Here are the 3 babes that will be visiting Westport tomorrow! 🇮🇪🙌 pic.twitter.com/HVH4APeaEL — Babestation TV (@BabestationTV) January 25, 2017





The issue has been brought to the attention of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as well as Comreg.

Local Councillor Christy Hyland, says Babestation needs to change the first digits of their phone number: