Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

by Kim Buckley  26th Jan 2017  06:57
Today FM image

They'll apologise to locals who received calls meant for the adult entertainment station

Models from Babestation are visiting Westport today, to apologise to locals who received calls meant for their company.

The adult entertainment workers from the UK are making the journey to Mayo after some viewers left out the international dialling code and mistakenly called residents in the town.


The issue has been brought to the attention of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland as well as Comreg.

Local Councillor Christy Hyland, says Babestation needs to change the first digits of their phone number:

 

 

 

