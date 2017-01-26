Love it? Like it!

Some soldiers still get 'border allowance'

by Gavan Reilly  26th Jan 2017  11:28
Today FM image

Image: Flickr/Irish Defence Forces

Defence Forces personnel would have to be bought out

It's emerged that some members of the Defence Forces are still being paid a "border allowance" - despite being nowhere near the border.

The allowance used to be paid to soldiers who were based near the border with Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

It was scrapped in 2009 for new entrants, but can't be taken off the soldiers who used to get it unless they're bought out.

Maurice Quinn from the Department of Defence admits that means some soldiers, who are nowhere near the border, still get the payment:

