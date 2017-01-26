Consumer Watchdog to examine ticketing

Close
An investigation has been launched into how tickets are sold for live events here.
The probe by the Competition Authority comes amid a massive outcry at how tickets for gigs which sell out within minutes can appear on secondary sites at inflated prices.
A number of people in the sector including ticketing services, promoters and venues have been asked to supply information.
The Comsumer watchdog says it is looking into anti-competitive conduct by operators
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a number of witness summons.
They are asking anyone who may have information that they feel is relevant to the investigation to come forward.