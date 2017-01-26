Love it? Like it!

Consumer Watchdog to examine ticketing

by Sinead Spain  26th Jan 2017  15:04
Today FM image

Promoters, venues and ticket agents asked to supply information

An investigation has been launched into how tickets are sold for live events here.

The probe by the Competition Authority comes amid a massive outcry at how tickets for gigs which sell out within minutes can appear on secondary sites at inflated prices.

A number of people in the sector including ticketing services, promoters and venues have been asked to supply information.

The Comsumer watchdog says it is looking into anti-competitive conduct by operators

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a number of witness summons.

They are asking anyone who may have information that they feel is relevant to the investigation to come forward.

 

