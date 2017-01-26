Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

83% of rental properties too dear for rent allowance

by Juliette Gash  26th Jan 2017  16:59
Today FM image

An Irish Housing Network protest on Mountjoy Street in Dublin | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Simon calls for vacant properties to be used

More than 80 per cent of rental properties are too expensive for people on Social Welfare.

Figures from the Simon Community show rents are continuing to rise despite measures introduced by government to try to alleviate the housing crisis.

Today FM Image

Labour wants local authorities to maintain proper registers of vacant properties, after many of them published empty tables on January 1st to comply with legislation.

Juliette Gash reports;
Simon Community study finds private rented supply down 44% since May 2015

• Just 17% of all properties available to rent (112 properties) were available within the RS/HAP limits for the four categories included in this study. 
• 44% drop in all homes available to rent in the study period to the 643 homes since the first Locked Out Study in May 2015 when 1,150 homes were available.  
• Just five properties were available to rent across all locations falling within rent supplement/HAP limits for a single person.
• Just five properties were available to rent for a couple falling within rent supplement/HAP limits.

Today FM Image

Labour is calling on Housing Minister Simon Coveney to speed up the process whereby vacant properties can be used for social or affordable housing.

Jan O'Sullivan TD criticised Local Authorities for putting up empty tables of vacant properties, to comply with the legislative deadline;

Today FM Image

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    No strike for now at Bus Eireann

    Today FM image

    Judge rejects attempt to have case struck out

    Today FM image

    History isn't kind to Hull's chances of Man United...

    Today FM image

    Graeme McDowell starts his push for Augusta with a great round...

  • Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

    Today FM image

    Al Porter Revealed As Today FM's New Lunchtime Presenter

    Today FM image

    The Best Face Swap You'll See Today

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos