Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

No strike for now at Bus Eireann

by Juliette Gash  26th Jan 2017  17:48
Today FM image

Unions want Shane Ross to facilitate forum for talks

The Five unions at Bus Eireann are calling on the Minister for Transport to facilitate talks between all stakeholders in the company.

The head of Bus Eireann told a Dail Committee yesterday that the company was facing insolvency within the year.

Union bosses say any imposition of pay cuts will result in action by their staff, but they don't intend to shut down the network.

Head of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot OLeary says they want a forum with Bus Eireann, the NTA and Department of Transport reps;

                                                   Today FM Image                

                                                                                         

 

Bus Eireann Trade Union Group issued a statement this afternoon;

 

 

 

"Staff at the State-owned Bus Éireann that provide up to 40000 economic and socially vital weekly services across the Country deserve more from the Shareholder than having the Company that they and many generations of Bus Workers help to build, unravelling before their eyes in a policy induced meltdown. All Five Unions are now calling on the Minister for Transport to provide leadership and do the right thing by both commuters and staff by facilitating a forum, without preconditions, through which all Stakeholders can play a role in resolving both the immediate crisis at Bus Éireann along with providing a platform that will ensure that a long term vision, and ultimately a Public Transport Plan that can finally be put in place without the constant and reactionary spectre of firefighting the industrial action inferno that inevitably follows from crisis to crisis such as we are witnessing today"

  

"If as has been suggested, Bus Éireann moves to unilaterally impose cuts, already described by the Minister himself as severe, than we will be left with no option but to respond accordingly. The Trade Union Group will reconvene in advance of the imposition of such cuts to consider all options in relation to industrial action, however, those that would expect that workers well immediately resort to type and shut down the entire Bus Éireann Network will do so through the ignorance that comes with being detached from the relationship between commuters and staff. Our representatives have insisted that we factor in that there are many of their passengers and school children particularly in the rural areas that rely almost exclusively on Bus Éireann’s services into our debate on any forced industrial action, with a view to minimising the impact on those commuters, we will in the meantime be acceding to requests from staff at Iarnrod Éireann and Dublin Bus for extensive briefings on the threat to their colleagues wages"

  • Today FM image

    No strike for now at Bus Eireann

    Today FM image

    Judge rejects attempt to have case struck out

    Today FM image

    History isn't kind to Hull's chances of Man United...

    Today FM image

    Graeme McDowell starts his push for Augusta with a great round...

  • Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

    Today FM image

    Al Porter Revealed As Today FM's New Lunchtime Presenter

    Today FM image

    The Best Face Swap You'll See Today

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos