Rent caps extended to 24 more towns

Simon Coveney speaking to the media outside the Custom House, Dublin | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Cork, Galway and Dublin's commuter belt now covered

It's been confirmed that the new system of rent caps will be extended from midnight tonight.



The caps will apply to the whole of Galway City, and to 23 other towns, mostly in the Dublin commuter belt.



It's after Simon Coveney signed ministerial orders this afternoon, based on data provided by the Residential Tenancies Board.

The caps will now apply to nine towns in County Meath, all in the eastern half of the county: Slane, Julianstown, Duleek, Laytown, Bettystown, Ashbourne, Dunboyne, Dunshaughlin, and Ratoath.



There's also seven towns in Kildare: Naas, Sallins, Celbridge, Leixlip, Rathangan, Kildare and Newbridge.

In addition there are three towns in Wicklow - Bray, Enniskerry and Wicklow town - and four towns in County Cork: Douglas, Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Passage West.

The caps will also apply to all three electoral areas in Galway City.

It means that from midnight tonight, as of the next rent review, rent in those places can only be raised by 4 per cent a year.