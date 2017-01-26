Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE PAUL MCLOONE SHOW

21:00 - 23:59
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Rent caps extended to 24 more towns

by Gavan Reilly  26th Jan 2017  18:25
Today FM image

Simon Coveney speaking to the media outside the Custom House, Dublin | Image: Rollingnews.ie

Cork, Galway and Dublin's commuter belt now covered

It's been confirmed that the new system of rent caps will be extended from midnight tonight.

The caps will apply to the whole of Galway City, and to 23 other towns, mostly in the Dublin commuter belt.

It's after Simon Coveney signed ministerial orders this afternoon, based on data provided by the Residential Tenancies Board.

The caps will now apply to nine towns in County Meath, all in the eastern half of the county: Slane, Julianstown, Duleek, Laytown, Bettystown, Ashbourne, Dunboyne, Dunshaughlin, and Ratoath.

There's also seven towns in Kildare: Naas, Sallins, Celbridge, Leixlip, Rathangan, Kildare and Newbridge.

In addition there are three towns in Wicklow - Bray, Enniskerry and Wicklow town - and four towns in County Cork: Douglas, Ballincollig, Carrigaline and Passage West.

The caps will also apply to all three electoral areas in Galway City.

It means that from midnight tonight, as of the next rent review, rent in those places can only be raised by 4 per cent a year.

  • Today FM image

    Rent caps extended to 24 more towns

    Today FM image

    No strike for now at Bus Eireann

    Today FM image

    Judge rejects attempt to have case struck out

    Today FM image

    History isn't kind to Hull's chances of Man United...

  • Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    Babestation Models Visiting Westport Today

    Today FM image

    Al Porter Revealed As Today FM's New Lunchtime Presenter

    Today FM image

    Ryanair defends controversial tweet

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos