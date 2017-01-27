Love it? Like it!

Department Of Justice Being Investigated By The Ombudsman

by Kim Buckley  27th Jan 2017  06:39
Today FM image

It's over the administration of the redress scheme for Magdalene Laundries survivors

It's emerged that the Department of Justice is being investigated by the Ombudsman, for its administration of the redress scheme for survivors of Magdalene Laundries.

The Justice for Magdalenes group says a High Court case has been adjourned, while representatives from the Department of Justice explain why the investigation was not initially disclosed.

Two women are challenging the department's decision not to include them in the redress scheme, despite the fact the women worked in the laundries as children.

Katherine O'Donnell is from the 'Justice for Magdalenes Research' group:

 

