Theresa May To Meet Donald Trump Today

Theresa May will today become the first world leader to meet Donald Trump since he became president.

In a speech last night the British Prime Minister says Donald Trump's victory will allow the US to be "stronger, greater, and more confident in the years ahead".

A trade deal is expected to be high on the agenda.

She told Republicans the two countries must stand up for their interests.