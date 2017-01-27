Is Enda opening the door to Sinn Fein?

Backlash from backbenches over possible coalition overture

A number of Fine Gael TDs have spoken out against the idea of going into coalition with Sinn Fein.

They're responding to comments by Enda Kenny, who appears to have opened the door to a coalition in future.

Kenny was in turn responding to comments from Sinn Féin's deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald, who earlier this week broached the idea that Sinn Féin could revise its current positions on coalitions.

That led Kenny to comment that he had previously ruled out working with Fianna Fáil, only to be forced to do so after the 2016 election result.

Elsewhere, a former Green Party TD has claimed Enda Kenny has actively tried to set up a government involving Sinn Féin before.

Paul Gogarty says Kenny inquired with the party in 2007, when he was trying to stop Bertie Ahern from securing a third term as Taoiseach.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports.