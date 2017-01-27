Love it? Like it!

High Court hears dispute over €3m Lotto win

by Sinead Spain  27th Jan 2017  14:11
Today FM image

File photo

52 year old claims he's entitled to a share in the prize

The High Court has heard that a Galway woman expressed concerns about transferring a house to her stepson a few months after a €3.3m lotto win.

Mary Walsh of Pearse Park in Ballinasloe is being sued by 52-year-old David Walsh who claims he’s entitled to a one-sixth share of the prize.

David Walsh claims he is entitled to over half a million euro as one of six people who signed the back of the winning ticket in January 2011.  

Under the National Lottery rules, anyone who signs the back of the ticket is considered a joint owner of it but his stepmother Mary Walsh claims he was only asked to do so to avoid having to pay gift tax.

David’s father died less than a year later, and the court has today been hearing about the transfer of the family home at Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe.  

The house was worth about €150,000 at the time, and Mary Walsh claims her stepson accepted it instead of a share of the prize.

Her solicitor Amy Giblin told the court today that Mary was concerned about the transfer because she was nervous that her stepson’s two ex wives were waiting in the wings to make a claim on it.

In any event, she said she agreed to sign it over.

The case continues.

 

