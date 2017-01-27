Roadside drug-testing to begin in March

Garda David Maguire (left) and posed model Mark Adams being tested for drink driving to raise awarness | Image: RollingNews.ie

Including prescription drugs

Motorists will soon face random tests for illegal drugs along with prescription medicines including Valium and sleeping tablets.



The new measures - which will be introduced in March - will see Gardai using a portable device to test motorists on the roadside.





It will test for cannabis, cocaine and heroin - along with valium, sleeping tablets and other anxiety-treating medication.



People taking these kind of medications are being advised to consult with their pharmacist before driving.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Conor Faughnan from the AA about how the new test will work: