Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Three Men Charged In Connection With Weapons Seizure In Dublin

by Today FM  27th Jan 2017  16:16
Today FM image

15 guns were found in Rathcoole on Tuesday

Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with a significant weapons seizure in Dublin.

15 guns and over a thousand rounds of ammunition were found when Gardaí raided a business park in Rathcoole on Tuesday.

A convoy of unmarked Garda cars with blacked out windows brought the three accused to the Criminal Courts of Justice and was accompanied by the Garda Armed Support Unit

They are 50-year-old Declan Brady of The Park, Wolstan Abbey in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, James Walsh, who’s 33 and has an address at Neilstown Drive in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and 44-year-old Johnathon Harding of McNeill Court in Sallins, Co. Kildare.

They’re each facing the same three charges: unlawful possession of five handguns, the unlawful possession of 20 rounds of ammunition and the unlawful possession of a silencer and they’re accused of committing those offences at Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Dublin on Tuesday.

Judge Anthony Halpin heard there could be further serious charges brought but Gardaí are awaiting DPP directions.

None of the men applied for bail today and all three have been remanded in custody until next Wednesday.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

  • Today FM image

    Parents are being misled about the HPV vaccine

    Today FM image

    Paul Dunne in contention at Qatar Masters  

    Today FM image

    Nadal sets up Federer Final.  

    Today FM image

    Leinster and Munster to play Champions Cup quarter finals on...

  • Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

    Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    The Rental Market Has Hit Peak Crazy

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos