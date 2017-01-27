Three Men Charged In Connection With Weapons Seizure In Dublin

15 guns were found in Rathcoole on Tuesday

Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with a significant weapons seizure in Dublin.

15 guns and over a thousand rounds of ammunition were found when Gardaí raided a business park in Rathcoole on Tuesday.

A convoy of unmarked Garda cars with blacked out windows brought the three accused to the Criminal Courts of Justice and was accompanied by the Garda Armed Support Unit

They are 50-year-old Declan Brady of The Park, Wolstan Abbey in Celbridge, Co. Kildare, James Walsh, who’s 33 and has an address at Neilstown Drive in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and 44-year-old Johnathon Harding of McNeill Court in Sallins, Co. Kildare.

They’re each facing the same three charges: unlawful possession of five handguns, the unlawful possession of 20 rounds of ammunition and the unlawful possession of a silencer and they’re accused of committing those offences at Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Dublin on Tuesday.

Judge Anthony Halpin heard there could be further serious charges brought but Gardaí are awaiting DPP directions.

None of the men applied for bail today and all three have been remanded in custody until next Wednesday.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports: