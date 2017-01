Passport Applications Will Be Trackable Online

[Flickr/The Merry Monk]

It's one of a number of changes to the application process

Changes have been announced to the passport application process.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan says a new on-line tracking service will allow people to check the progress of their application.

A more interactive web-chat social media service is also available which allows for "real time" communication.

Last year the Passport Service issued a over 730,000 passports - the highest number in any year so far.