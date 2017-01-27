Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

THE LAST WORD WITH MATT COOPER

16:30 - 19:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Industrial action at Bus Eireann 'inevitable'

by Juliette Gash  27th Jan 2017  16:46
Today FM image

Photocall file photo

Transport Minister refused to get involved

Unions say industrial action at Bus Éireann is now "an inevitability", after the company outlined a new series of cost-saving measures.

The unilateral measures, to be implemented in three weeks' time, would result in employee earnings falling by about 10 per cent.

The plans include a blanket reduction in allowances, as well as cuts overtime rates, Sunday premiums, and sick pay benefits.

Dermot O'Leary from the National Bus and Railworkers Union says workers will not take the cuts lying down:

The five unions at Bus Eireann had called on the Transport Minister to provide a forum for talks between all stakeholders; the company, unions, the NTA and officials from the Department of Transport.

But speaking at the opening of the Holiday World Show in Dublin's RDS, Minister Shane Ross ruled that out;

  • Today FM image

    Parents are being misled about the HPV vaccine

    Today FM image

    Paul Dunne in contention at Qatar Masters  

    Today FM image

    Nadal sets up Federer Final.  

    Today FM image

    Leinster and Munster to play Champions Cup quarter finals on...

  • Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

    Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    The Rental Market Has Hit Peak Crazy

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos