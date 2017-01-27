Industrial action at Bus Eireann 'inevitable'

Transport Minister refused to get involved

Unions say industrial action at Bus Éireann is now "an inevitability", after the company outlined a new series of cost-saving measures.



The unilateral measures, to be implemented in three weeks' time, would result in employee earnings falling by about 10 per cent.



The plans include a blanket reduction in allowances, as well as cuts overtime rates, Sunday premiums, and sick pay benefits.



Dermot O'Leary from the National Bus and Railworkers Union says workers will not take the cuts lying down:

The five unions at Bus Eireann had called on the Transport Minister to provide a forum for talks between all stakeholders; the company, unions, the NTA and officials from the Department of Transport.

But speaking at the opening of the Holiday World Show in Dublin's RDS, Minister Shane Ross ruled that out;