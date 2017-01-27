New Owners Of Westport House Say They'll Make It An Iconic Destination

€50m is to be invested

The new owners of Westport House in County Mayo say they want to make it an iconic destination.

The historic house and estate - which has been in the Browne family for hundreds of years - has been sold to Hotel Westport - which is operated by the Hughes family.

50 million euro will be invested in the project - with the creation of 200 new jobs.

In a statement, the Browne family says it has been deeply touched by the support of the people of Westport over the last few 'difficult years' and are confident that Wesport House will continue to be an anchor for tourism in the region.

The new owners - the Hughes - say all existing staff will be kept on and the business will continue to operate as normal.

Cathal Hughes says its a great day for the town of Westport - and wider region: