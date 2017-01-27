New Owners Of Westport House Say...

Parents are being misled about the HPV vaccine

Health experts say it's safe, and saving lives

The uptake for the cervical cancer vaccine has plummeted to 50% from 87%, a major cause of concern for health experts.

The HPV vaccine guards against 70 percent of cervical cancers, but some people believe it has long-term side effects.

The HSE says that is untrue, and is urging all parents to get their daughters vaccinated.

The Irish Cancer Society says parents are being frightened by fake news about the vaccine.



Dr. Brenda Corcoran from the National Immunisation Office says they've got spread the word the vaccine is safe and effective;



Health experts are again underlining the importance of the HPV vaccine for teenage girls.

Reports this week suggested a significant drop off in the uptake of the vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer.

15 percent of women in a major new health study tested positive for HPV; 5 percent of those had cancer-causing HPV.

Juliette Gash reports;