Parents are being misled about...

Theresa May Is At The White House For A Meeting With Donald Trump

The British PM is the first leader to meet the new US President

The British Prime Minister is at the White House for a meeting with Donald Trump.

Theresa May is the first foreign leader to hold face-to-face talks with the new US president since he came to power last week.

The pair are expected to discuss security and a free trade deal between the two countries when the UK leaves the EU.

Peter Westmacott - the UK's former ambassador to America - says an agreement is important:

Earlier, the US president had an hour-long phonecall with his Mexican counterpart as the row over a border wall rumbles on.

Donald Trump has said the Mexicans will pay for construction - but the country's leaders insist that won't happen.

Meanwhile - senior U.S. Senator, John McCain, says he hopes the new administration won't lift sanctions on Russia, following media reports that Mr Trump is considering the move.