Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LOST IN MUSIC WITH LOUISE DUFFY

19:00 - 21:00
00:00 - 00:59

Chill

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

Friday Night Anthems

Theresa May Is At The White House For A Meeting With Donald Trump

by Today FM  27th Jan 2017  17:42
Today FM image

The British PM is the first leader to meet the new US President

The British Prime Minister is at the White House for a meeting with Donald Trump.

Theresa May is the first foreign leader to hold face-to-face talks with the new US president since he came to power last week.

The pair are expected to discuss security and a free trade deal between the two countries when the UK leaves the EU.

Peter Westmacott - the UK's former ambassador to America - says an agreement is important:

Earlier, the US president had an hour-long phonecall with his Mexican counterpart as the row over a border wall rumbles on.

Donald Trump has said the Mexicans will pay for construction - but the country's leaders insist that won't happen.

Meanwhile - senior U.S. Senator, John McCain, says he hopes the new administration won't lift sanctions on Russia, following media reports that Mr Trump is considering the move.

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Today FM Sports Day

    Today FM image

    Theresa May Is At The White House For A Meeting With Donald...

    Today FM image

    Parents are being misled about the HPV vaccine

    Today FM image

    Paul Dunne in contention at Qatar Masters  

  • Today FM image

    Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

    Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

    Today FM image

    The Rental Market Has Hit Peak Crazy

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos