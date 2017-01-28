Love it? Like it!

Trump orders travel ban for Syrians and 6 Muslim-majority countries

by Today FM  28th Jan 2017  08:16
Today FM image

Image: Fox News

US President blocks refugees from the US for four months

US President Donald Trump has halted entry to the US to people from Syria and six other mainly Muslim counties.

The president has suspended America's refugee programme for four months, and introduced a temporary hold on visitors.

Civil rights groups say it's discriminatory.

But Mr Trump says it's part of a plan to keep America safe:
President Trump says the measures are to keep Islamic extremists out of America.

But civil rights campaigners like Mark Hetfield from the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society says it's discrimination:

