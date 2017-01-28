Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

PHIL CAWLEY

11:00 - 14:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Actor John Hurt dies, aged 77

by Today FM  28th Jan 2017  08:36
Today FM image

Tributes paid to star of Alien, The Field & Harry Potter

Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is known for his roles in the Elephant Man, Alien, 1884, The Field, and as Mr Olivander in Harry Potter.

His career spanned six decades, and his most recent performance in the Oscar-nominated film Jackie, was released just last week.

Mr Hurt had a well known fondness for Ireland and lived here for several years.

Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin says there was no role John couldn't fill:

The news of John Hurt's passing was greeted with sadness and tributes from his friends and colleagues.



 

  • Today FM image

    Serena Makes History in Australia

    Today FM image

    Housing Minister rules out coalition with Sinn Fein

    Today FM image

    Bus Eireann strike looms over cost cutting

    Today FM image

    Actor John Hurt dies, aged 77

  • Today FM image

    Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

    Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    Two Guys, One Car and the Open Irish Road

    Today FM image

    Parents are being misled about the HPV vaccine

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos