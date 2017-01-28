Actor John Hurt dies, aged 77

Tributes paid to star of Alien, The Field & Harry Potter

Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is known for his roles in the Elephant Man, Alien, 1884, The Field, and as Mr Olivander in Harry Potter.

His career spanned six decades, and his most recent performance in the Oscar-nominated film Jackie, was released just last week.

Mr Hurt had a well known fondness for Ireland and lived here for several years.



Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin says there was no role John couldn't fill:



The news of John Hurt's passing was greeted with sadness and tributes from his friends and colleagues.

So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died. My thoughts are with his family and friends. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017





Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017



