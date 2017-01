Bus Eireann strike looms over cost cutting

Bus Eireann buses pictured in Dublin | Image: RollingNews.ie

Unions says it's not too late to avoid industrial action

Unions representing drivers at Bus Éireann say it's not too late to avoid industrial action.



The company yesterday announced unilateral cuts to all premiums as of the 20th of February.

The move affects staff sick pay, overtime and Sunday rates.



Unions have described the financial crisis within the company as being 'manufactured' through bad policy decisions.



SIPTU Divisional Organiser Greg Ennis says time is running out: