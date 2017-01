Housing Minister rules out coalition with Sinn Fein

File photo of Minister Simon Coveney Image: Brian Lawless PA Archive/PA Images

"I don't think the parties are compatible"

The Minister for Housing says Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are too far apart to form a Government.



Earlier this week the Taoiseach appeared to open the door to a possible future coalition between the two parties.



However a number of Fine Gael TDs have spoken out against the idea.



Simon Coveney has been speaking to East Coast FM: