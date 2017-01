Cocaine found hidden in Laois woods

Gardaí say drugs have street value of €35,0000

Gardai in Co Laois have seized a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of up to 35 thousand euro.

Gardai from Abbeyleix and Portlaoise found the drugs, along with drug paraphernalia, during a planned operation in a wooded area near Ballinakill yesterday.

The search was part of a Garda operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Laois area.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.