Taoiseach says Fine Gael will not enter coalition with Sinn Fein

by Today FM  28th Jan 2017  13:30
Today FM image

Taoiseach Enda Kenny speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin | Image: MerrionStreet.ie

Kenny says the two parties are not compatible

The Taoiseach has moved to shut down suggestions that Fine Gael might do business with Sinn Féin in a future coalition.

Enda Kenny surprised and annoyed many in his party this week, by refusing to rule out a future coalition with Sinn Féin.

Today he's moved to end the controversy with a statement that says Fine Gael policy "is, has been and will remain, not to enter into coalition government with Sinn Fèin."

The Taoiseach adds that he doesn't think the parties to be "in any way compatible".

Enda Kenny says his focus now is on immediate challenges like Brexit.

