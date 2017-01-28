Trump's Travel Ban Causing Chaos

Image: Fox News

Entry to the US suspended for citizens of some Muslim-majority countries

A sweeping new travel ban introduced by Donald Trump yesterday is causing chaos and panic.

Immigration lawyers in New York have moved to block the order saying numerous people have already been detained and many others turned away, after entry to the US was suspended for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Google has urged around 100 employees to return from abroad as soon as possible, as they could be affected by the three-month ban.

Some travellers have been turned away from an international flight from Egypt to the United States, although Egypt is NOT one of the countries on the president's list.

The order has been criticised by human rights groups.

Debbie Almontaser is from the Muslim Community Network: