Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

SATURDAY HITS

18:00 - 21:00
01:00 - 07:00

Overnight

07:00 - 08:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

08:00 - 11:00

Saturday Breakfast with Alison Curtis

11:00 - 14:00

Phil Cawley

14:00 - 18:00

Premier League Live

18:00 - 21:00

Saturday Hits

21:00 - 23:59

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Skerries Hit and Run Last Month

by Today FM  28th Jan 2017  17:45
Today FM image

Image: RollingNews.ie

A 27 year old man remains in a serious condition in Hospital

Gardaí in Dublin are renewing their appeal for information following a hit and run in Skerries last month.

A 27-year-old male pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was apparently hit by a vehicle on the R128 Skerries to Loughshinny Road in the early hours of the 27th of December.

He remains in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of a blue Volkswagen Transporter van who may have information or anyone who can assist in their inquiries to come forward.

  • Today FM image

    Arsenal send the Saints marching out of the FA Cup

    Today FM image

    Fianna Fail Leads Fine Gael In Second Opinion Poll In A Week

    Today FM image

    Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Skerries Hit and Run...

    Today FM image

    Wycombe devastated after Tottenham's FA Cup comeback

  • Today FM image

    Tonight's Graham Norton Show Is A Very Special One

    Today FM image

    The Person Who Made This Sign Had One Job

    Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Bad Lip Reading Video From Trump's Inauguration Is Finally...

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos