Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Skerries Hit and Run Last Month

Image: RollingNews.ie

A 27 year old man remains in a serious condition in Hospital

Gardaí in Dublin are renewing their appeal for information following a hit and run in Skerries last month.

A 27-year-old male pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was apparently hit by a vehicle on the R128 Skerries to Loughshinny Road in the early hours of the 27th of December.

He remains in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the driver of a blue Volkswagen Transporter van who may have information or anyone who can assist in their inquiries to come forward.