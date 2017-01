Man Killed In Cork Crash

The incident happened outside Mallow this evening

A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash in Cork.

His car collided with a bus on the N72 Mallow/ Killarney Rd just outside Mallow at about 6.15 this evening.

The driver of the bus was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road is closed to facilitate a forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.