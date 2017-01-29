Women are more "ethical" than men

Survey confirms female suspicions

A new study indicates men are less "ethical" than women.

Men are apparently more likely than women to feel okay about bumping up an insurance claim, or letting a work colleague take the blame for something that's not their fault.



The survey in the UK's found almost a third of men think it is acceptable not to tell a bank if they make an error in your favour.

That compares with a fifth of women.

The research, by the UK Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, also found younger people are more likely to be comfortable with returning clothing that's been worn.



