Majority think UK relations more important than EU links

File photo | Image: RollingNews.ie

Survey sees Fine Gael support fall again

A majority of Irish voters think Ireland's relationship with Britain is more important than our links with the EU.



A new poll in today's Sunday Business Post finds 56 per cent prioritise relations with the UK, in the context of Brexit.



Meanwhile, the poll puts further pressure on Taoiseach Enda Kenny, as it shows Fine Gael trailing Fianna Fáil.



The RED C survey has Fianna Fáil up 3 points on 27 per cent, with Fine Gael down a point to 24.



Fine Gael's coalition partners the Independent Alliance are down from 4 to 3.