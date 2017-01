Taoiseach asked Pope to deal with abuse cases before 2018 visit

Taoiseach Enda Kenny (left) with Pope Francis in the Vatican | Image via @merrionstreet on Twitter

Kenny wants Vatican action to "improve the environment"

The Taoiseach has confirmed he advised Pope Francis to act on some Irish cases of clerical abuse, before he visits Ireland.



Enda Kenny says action from the Vatican would "improve the environment" ahead of his visit in 2018.



The Pope is due to attend the World Meeting of Families taking place in Dublin.



Enda Kenny says he spoke to the Pope and senior Vatican officials about taking action: