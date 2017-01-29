Love it? Like it!

Flanagan says government has concerns over Trump "Muslim Ban"

by Today FM  29th Jan 2017  12:42
Angela Merkel is the latest world leader to condemn the policy

Angela Merkel is the latest world leader to criticise Donald Trump's ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

The German Chancellor said today the ban isn't justified, and puts people of a particular origin or faith "under general suspicion".

A spokesperson for the British Prime Minister Theresa May says she doesn't agree with the order either.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan has issued a statement, saying he shares the concerns of other EU partners.

He said "US immigration policy is a matter for the US authorities".

But he added the ban could have far-reaching implications and commented: "Many people are feeling great concern about these changes including some Irish citizens in the United States".

Minister Flanagan said Irish diplomatic staff and the government will continue to monitor developments in this area very closely.

Meanwhile, the Green party and the Social Democrts have called on the Taoiseach to postpone this year's St Patricks Day visit to the Whitehouse, in protest at President Trump's action.

