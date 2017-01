Gardaí make major drugs seizure in gangland raid

€3 million of cocaine and heroin seized in Sallins, Co Kildare

Gardaí have seized heroin and cocaine worth €3 million in Co. Kildare.



An assault rifle and ammunition were also found in the planned search of a house in the Sallins area yesterday evening.

The raid is part of an operation targeting organised crime.

The drugs seized during the search will now undergo analysis.



Gardaí say no arrests have been made at this point.