Over 9,000 Irish Sign Petition Against US Visit

The St Patricks Day tradition not feeling the good vibes

Over 9,000 people have signed an Uplift petition in the last 24 hours calling on Enda Kenny to refuse to visit the White House this St. Patrick’s Day.

"It’s rare we see petitions grow this quickly and gather this much momentum on social media in such a short space of time. This shows that people in Ireland are disgusted by the behaviour of Donald Trump since he became president nine days ago, and want to see Enda Kenny show real leadership and courage in the face of such blatant racism and fascism on the part of Donald Trump”, says Director of Uplift, Siobhán O'Donoghue.

The leader of the Labour Party also says the Taoiseach shouldn't go to Washington.

It's after Donald Trump imposed a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Brendan Howlin says Enda Kenny needs to withdraw from the planned visit.