'New' IRA Claim Hit On Police Officer

Image: RollingNews.ie

Forensic tests show number of shots fired at Belfast petrol station

Forensic tests have shown that shots fired in an attempt to murder a PSNI officer at a petrol station in Belfast last weekend hit several cars, as well as parts of the forecourt.

Police say the petrol station could have blown up if one of the pumps had been hit.

The officer is recovering after being hit three times in the arm.

A group calling itself the New IRA has claimed responsibility.