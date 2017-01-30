Love it? Like it!

6 dead in mosque shooting in Canada

by Sinead Spain  30th Jan 2017  06:23
Today FM image

Two people arrested

Six people are said to have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers.The mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, confirmed the death toll and described the attack as "barbaric".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement: "We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge."

 

 

A witness said that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre.
Another witness said a heavily armed police tactical squad was seen entering the mosque.
Mr Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting happened, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers.

Police say two people have been arrested.  "There are many victims... there are deaths," a police spokesman added.

Global News Canada journalist Raquel  Fletcher is at the scene - and says there's a huge police presence:



