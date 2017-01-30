Slab Murphy appeal for tax evasion due today

Prominent republican jailed for 18 months



Thomas ‘Slab’ Murphy will find out later this morning if his attempt to overturn a conviction for tax evasion has been successful.

The prominent Republican, of Ballybinaby, Hackballscross, Co. Louth also appealed the 18-month sentence he received. In December 2015, Thomas Murphy was found guilty on nine charges of tax evasion following a 32-day trial.

The charges were brought following a raid of his farm. The trial heard bags of money and documents were found in an outhouse on his land. He was found guilty of failing to file tax returns between 1996 and 2004 and he was jailed for 18 months.

His appeal against the conviction and the sentence handed down was heard last November and contained almost 50 grounds of appeal. He maintained throughout his trial that he’d nothing to do with the farm and had been the victim of an identity theft and accused the judges of failing to properly consider the facts and of overlooking evidence where a reasonable doubt arose and he also raised concerns about the admissibility of certain evidence.

A judgment is due this morning.