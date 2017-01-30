Love it? Like it!

Doctors told not to say mothers anymore

by Sinead Spain  30th Jan 2017  08:23
Today FM image

'Pregnant People' is the new term


Doctors in the UK have been told they can no longer refer to pregnant woman as mothers.

A new guide drawn up by the British Medical Association says they should use the term pregnant people instead for fear of offending the transgender population.

In a new guide to effective communication doctors are told "a large majority of people that have been pregnant or have given birth identify as women. However there are some intersex men and trans men who may get pregnant - we can include them by saying pregnant people rather than expectant mothers." 

The advice has been slammed by campaigners.

