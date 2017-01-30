Doctors told not to say mothers...

Ireland's Favourite Emoji

In her news bulletins on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Kim Buckley often features stats and results from various polls and surveys, but now, she's taken the research into her own hands.

She's undertaken extensive quantitative research while on the ski trip in Kirchberg, Austria, to find out important information like; Ireland's favourite emoji and the weirdest Irish celebrity crushes.

It's called the Kirchberg Information Monitor or KIM for short - and is definitely legitimate and official!

Today's research result is Ireland's favourite emoji, which is the embarrassed monkey!

75 percent of people describe themselves as frequent users of emojis, with those under 25 saying they use them every day.

Frequent users say that it’s because emojis express their feelings more accurately than words.

These ski trippers in Kirchberg revealed what what their favourite emoji was

And the official favourite is...