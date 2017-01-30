Love it? Like it!

Today FM

Close

on air now Current Show

LUNCHTIME WITH MUIREANN

12:00 - 14:30
00:00 - 01:00

The Beat Goes On with Kelly-Anne Byrne

01:00 - 05:00

Overnight

05:00 - 07:00

Early Breakfast with Paula MacSweeney

07:00 - 09:00

The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show

09:00 - 12:00

Dermot and Dave

12:00 - 14:30

Lunchtime with Muireann

14:30 - 16:30

Off the Charts with Fergal D'Arcy

16:30 - 19:00

The Last Word with Matt Cooper

19:00 - 21:00

Lost in Music with Louise Duffy

21:00 - 23:59

The Paul McLoone Show

Ireland's Favourite Emoji

by Kim Buckley  30th Jan 2017  08:48
Today FM image

75 percent of people describe them as frequent useres

In her news bulletins on the Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, Kim Buckley often features stats and results from various polls and surveys, but now, she's taken the research into her own hands.

She's undertaken extensive quantitative research while on the ski trip in Kirchberg, Austria, to find out important information like; Ireland's favourite emoji and the weirdest Irish celebrity crushes.

It's called the Kirchberg Information Monitor or KIM for short - and is definitely legitimate and official!

Today's research result is Ireland's favourite emoji, which is the embarrassed monkey!

Image result for monkey emoji 

 

75 percent of people describe themselves as frequent users of emojis, with those under 25 saying they use them every day.

Frequent users say that it’s because emojis express their feelings more accurately than words.

These ski trippers in Kirchberg revealed what what their favourite emoji was

And the official favourite is...

 

 

 

  • Today FM image

    Six dead in Quebec City shooting

    Today FM image

    West Ham cashing in on Payet, in more ways than one!

    Today FM image

    Today FM Sports Day - Monday

    Today FM image

    Slab Murphy loses appeal against tax evasion conviction

  • Today FM image

    We've Found The Most Irish Response To Trump's Travel...

    Today FM image

    Des Cahill's Swiiming Dance Move Is The New Robot

    Today FM image

    WATCH: The Ultimate Irish Roadtrip

    Today FM image

    Ireland's Favourite Emoji

Copyright © 2017 TODAY FM, Radio Ireland Limited T/A Today FM
Registered Address: Marconi House, Digges Lane, Dublin 2
Registered Number: 2305277

Advertise with us
Sponsorships & Promos